Nintendo revokes win of Splatoon 3 World Championship victors Jackpot after misconduct allegations

Nintendo has revoked the win of the team that triumphed in the Splatoon 3 World Championship earlier this year after allegations of misconduct arose regarding several of its players.

Jackpot won the official Nintendo competition back in April, but a statement on the Nintendo VS X account yesterday reveals their win will be "considered vacated" and the team will not receive trophies from this competition.

"It has come to our attention that certain members of team Jackpot... acted in a manner that is not in line with our community guidelines while playing the Splatoon 3 game," the platform holder wrote.

While Nintendo did not specify what the allegations involved, Polygon reported that another competitive Splatoon player shared evidence on X in June that members of the team had used racist language and slurs in social media posts and during Discord chats.

There are also clips of these team members talking about other players using racist terms while streaming matches online.

Nintendo has also released a Splatoon 3 in-game cosmetic item, a Splashtag, featuring the team's characters from the championships. This will be altered during an upcoming software update.

"Nintendo cares deeply about our players and our community, and we take our responsibility to uphold our community guidelines seriously," the company said.