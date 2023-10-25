Nintendo details more aggressive social media guidelines

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Nintendo is positioning itself to crack down on online content that it considers to infringe upon its copyright.

This is according to the firm's newly updated content guidelines.

Nintendo explains, "[Content that] features unauthorized game consoles and/or software not licensed by Nintendo or features video, images, sound sources, etc., that cannot be used in regular gameplay, extracted through game software via data mining or other methods."

With these new guidelines, Nintendo could issue DMCA takedowns to videos/content about patched games and emulators.

The update could affect the online promotion of retro-themed consoles from companies such as Analogue, Polymega, and Hyperkin.

Nitendo could also crack down upon online and social media posts that speaks about content data mined from games, such as possible character reveals.