Nimble Giant Entertainment reportedly reduces staff by 28

The Star Trek: Infinite maker is another Embracer-owned studio affected by layoffs

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Nimble Giant Entertainment, an Embracer subsidiary, has reportedly laid off 28 staffers.

As reported by Kotaku, per people familiar with the matter, the redundancies follow those made in 2023.

Some employees affected made social media posts saying they were looking for work.

Nimble Giant Entertainment was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It released titles such as Star Trek: Infinite, Quantum League, and Champion of Regnum.

The game developer was acquired by Embracer Group back in 2020 alongside multiple studios.

However, Nimble Giant joins Eidos Montreal, Black Forest Games, and Lost Boys Interactive as the most recent Embracer-owned studios affected by layoffs.

