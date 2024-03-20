New VR company VRAL Games launches | GDC 2024

A new VR publisher and developer VRAL Games has launched at GDC this week.

The Miami-based company announced its publishing of its first title, a VR motorcycle multiplayer titled VRIDER developed by Italian indie studio Funny Tales Gaming.

VRIDER is an officially licensed game of the Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) franchise, which the firm is previewing at GDC.

VRAL was co-founded by CEO Rodolfo Saccoman, chief gaming officer Giovanni Bazzoni, chief commercial officer Massimo Colella, and chief strategy officer Joe-Victor Behar.

The team has collectively worked on franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, Minecraft, Gran Turismo, and F1.

"As advancements in VR hardware continue to improve, the rate of quality gaming content needs to match demand," said Saccoman.

"Our team at VRAL is in a prime position to leverage our combined expertise in game development and publishing to create truly innovative experiences."