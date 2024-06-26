New studio 2weeks to focus on prototyping and bite-sized games

Industry veterans Brandon Dillon and Richard Foge have announced the creation of their studio, called 2weeks.

The developer will focus on short prototypes that will be released on the web for everyone to play, and further developed into full games if well received. The idea is to prevent install barriers and having these bite-sized titles as accessible as possible, making it appealing to emerging markets as well.

Dillon will be acting as CEO, coming from a role as VP of engineering at Possibility Space. He also previously worked at Oculus for over six years, Double fine Productions for three, and ArenaNet for more than a decade.

Foge will be 2weeks' CCO. He also comes from a role at Possibility Space as VP of design, having previously worked at ArenaNet, bSony Santa Monica, Undead Labs, Probably Monsters, and more.

2weeks has already released its first prototype, Homestretch Bet, a mix between horse racing and Texas hold 'em.