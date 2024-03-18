New AAA studio Muddy Robot launches

A new AAA studio has launched, composed of industry veterans from EA, Sony, Blizzard, Disney, Apple, and Google.

Founded in October 2023, Muddy Robot Games is led by former International Game Developers Association president Chris Hood.

Hood has over three decades of experience in the entertainment and gaming industries, having co-founded Blind Squirrel Games in 2009 and worked as head of digital strategy and innovation at Google from 2018 to March 2023.

"We aim to return to the fun of games, empower developers to take risks, and bring the players along for the ride," said Hood.

"The gaming industry became what it is today because of its willingness to explore new ideas and innovate. We want to reignite that developer passion for creativity."

Muddy Robot is planning a pipeline of original titles, and aims to integrate technology made in-house with its games.