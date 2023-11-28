NCsoft and Sony announce team-up

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

NCsoft and Sony Interactive have entered a partnership that will involve collaboration in various business fields, including mobile.

Currently, the two companies are evaluating their business opportunities.

NCsoft, founded in 1997, has published online titles that include Blade and Soul, Guild Wars 2, and Aion.

"Partnering with NCsoft advances our strategy to expand beyond console and broaden PlayStation’s reach to a wider audience,” said SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan.

"Like SIE, NCsoft shares a similar vision in creating high-quality, impactful entertainment experiences for players everywhere, and together, we're excited to collaborate to push the boundaries of gaming further."