Mountaintop raises another $30 million

Mountaintop today announced its latest round of funding, as the remote-first developer has secured another $30 million to work on its first game.

This latest funding follows a $30 million raise of Series A funding and $5.5 million in seed funding, all of which had been secured in 2021.

This latest round was led by Zack Zaharis from Anthos Capital, who will join the studio's board of directors, with additional participation from RX3 Growth Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Abstract, Vgames, BoxGroup, and Spark Capital.

In addition, Mountaintop brought on board a number of angel investor influencers, including Shroud, Tarik, iiTzTimmy, Zedd, CohhCarnage, Sacriel, and NBA star Paul George.

Mountaintop is working on an as-yet unnamed tactical shooter for PCs.

The studio says it plans to formally announce the shooter later this year.