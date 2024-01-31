If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mountaintop raises another $30 million

Start-up studio brings influencer investors on board as it gets closer to announcing its debut tactical shooter

A screenshot of Mountaintop's first game, a tactical shooter. The screen shows an industrial warehouse-like interior with a masked character dressed in gaudy green and black gear walking through the area with a purple, black, and green gun at the ready.
Brendan Sinclair avatar
News by Brendan Sinclair Managing Editor
Published on

Mountaintop today announced its latest round of funding, as the remote-first developer has secured another $30 million to work on its first game.

This latest funding follows a $30 million raise of Series A funding and $5.5 million in seed funding, all of which had been secured in 2021.

This latest round was led by Zack Zaharis from Anthos Capital, who will join the studio's board of directors, with additional participation from RX3 Growth Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Abstract, Vgames, BoxGroup, and Spark Capital.

In addition, Mountaintop brought on board a number of angel investor influencers, including Shroud, Tarik, iiTzTimmy, Zedd, CohhCarnage, Sacriel, and NBA star Paul George.

Mountaintop is working on an as-yet unnamed tactical shooter for PCs.

The studio says it plans to formally announce the shooter later this year.