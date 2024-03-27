Misfits Gaming launches game studio, Misfits Interactive

Misfits Gaming has launched a new games studio called Misfits Interactive.

The new studio is currently working on two original user-generated content titles set for release this year, developed by a team of over 20 people.

Chris Casanova has been appointed as head of interactive to lead the studio. Casanova has decades of experience working for Microsoft, Mojang, and Sega.

"Misfits Gaming [aims] to forge new relationships between creators, gamers, and developers," said Casanova.

"Through collaboration and partnership, our mission is not just to entertain but to cultivate new and lasting relationships with the next generation of players everywhere."

The news comes a year after Misfits launched Pixel Playground, a Roblox game studio co-founded by Misfits, Karl Jacobs, and Forrest 'Kreekcraft' Waldron, as reported by GamesBeat.