Microsoft may enter new markets with ad-supported game streaming

Microsoft could expand to new markets with ad-supported game streaming.

As reported by TweakTown, the comments were made by Xbox chief financial officer Tim Stuart during the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, held near the end of November.

"You can subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate, and you can stream hundreds of games to really any endpoint that has a browser experience."

"For models like Africa or India, Southeast Asia, maybe places that are not console first, you can say, hey, do you want to watch, you know, 30 seconds of an ad and then get two hours of game streaming."

When asked if the tech giant has the technology to provide services to these markets, Stuart made a note of the Xbox Cloud Gaming service and the rollout of 5G internet in the countries which would make that easier.

Last year, it was reported that Microsoft had a survey gauging the interest of an ad-supported Xbox Game Pass subscription model.