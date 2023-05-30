Microsoft-ABK deal approved in South Korea

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Microsoft has won the approval of regulators in South Korea for its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

According to Korea Xbox News, and confirmed to GamesIndustry.biz by a Microsoft representative, the Korea Fair Trade Commission passed the deal unconditionally.

The KFTC found that Microsoft's ownership of Activision Blizzard would not lessen competition in the Korean games market.

In fact, the regulator said that the merger strengthen Microsoft's competitiveness, and may promote more competition in the console games space.

South Korea is the latest market to approve the deal, including China and most notably the European Union, one of three key markets Microsoft needs to secure approval from before the acquisition can be completed.

The other two markets, however, have opposed the deal. The US Federal Trade Commission filed a legal challenge against it back in December, with a hearing due this August, with the UK regulator said it would not approve the merger.

Microsoft has filed its appeal against the UK decision, details of which emerged this morning.

