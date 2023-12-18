Materia Music acquires video game record label Boss Battle Records

Video game music publisher Materia Music has acquired Australian gaming record label Boss Battle Records.

Founded in 2017 by Fabian Malabello, Boss Battle Records supports game composers and artists whose work has appeared in titles such as Star Wars, Metal Gear Solid, Honor of Kings, Pac-Man, and Apex Legends.

Materia Music and Boss Battle Records have been in acquisition talks since 2019.

Seattle-based Materia Music will expand Boss Battle Record's catalogue via physical media and merchandise through this acquisition in the new year.

"The acquisition is not just a benefit to our artists, but a critical step toward the future growth of the ANZ video game music industry," said Materia Music founder and CEO Sebastian Wolff.

"We consider this acquisition the first step of our growth plan to create label and publishing opportunities for Australia's highly talented video game community."

Composers signed under Boss Battle Records include Kevin Penkin, known for his work on Star Wars: Visions and Pokémon: Paldean Winds.

"I've been involved with Boss Battle Records for many years as a composer," said Penkin. "Their passion for video game soundtracks and dedication to exporting local soundtracks to the world is what I've admired most."

He added: "For Materia to also recognise this passion and come on board to steer the ship, furthering Boss Battle's legacy, is extremely exciting to witness. This endeavour will mean an exciting future for Australian soundtracks to be discovered by the world."