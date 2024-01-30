Loric Games raises $4m in funding round

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Loric Games has secured $4 million in its latest funding round.

The investment led by 1AM Gaming, along Hiro Capital, will go towards the studio's ongoing game development.

Loric Games, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, was co-founded in 2022 by former Mythic Entertainment veterans Brian Johnson, Ray Soto, and Rob Denton.

Additionally, today's announcement includes that Jeff Hickman has been appointed as Loric Games' new chief production officer. His career experience includes working at studios such as EA and NaturalMotion.

"Reuniting with Jeff at Loric isn't just about collaboration; his arrival during a period of dynamic growth and expansion underscores Loric's commitment to elevating our high standards in game production," said Johnson.

"Our team's collective journey, marked by both successes and challenges, uniquely positions us to elevate new and exciting game genres to unprecedented heights."