LightSpeed Studios acquires UK developer Lucid Games

LightSpeed Studios has acquired Destruction AllStars developer Lucid Games.

The UK-based developer revealed the news on Twitter, sharing that it would "continue to enjoy full independence in the games that we create and the operation of the studio, while having the support from LightSpeed Studios' global network and technology capabilities."

Neither Tencent or Lucid Games have disclosed the amount linked to the acquisition.

Best known for PlayStation exclusive Destruction AllStars, Lucid Games recently did support work for Sea of Thieves, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The team is due to support Tencent-owned Inflexion Games in developing its upcoming title Nightingale, according to Game Developer.

Originally known as LightSpeed and Quantum, Tencent Games subsidiary LightSpeed Studios is primarily known for mobile titles like Undawn, Apex Legends Mobile, and PUBG Mobile.

Back in 2020, Tencent Games opened LightSpeed LA led by Rockstar veteran Steve Martin to work on an AAA console game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.