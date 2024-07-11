Tencent is shutting down its free-to-play shooter Synced after just a year

Tencent is shutting down its free-to-play shooter, Synced.

Terminating the servers a year to the day after the shooter launched, Tencent didn't give a reason for the closure, only telling players that while they could continue to "enjoy the game and use any existing in-game items" for now, Synced will be fully "retired" at 7pm September 8 (GMT -8).

Consequently, the game has disabled all new registrations and its in-app store.

"Thanks so much for playing Synced and being a valued member of its community, but we regret to inform you that the game will be retired this September," developer Next Studios said in a message posted to Steam.

"You will still be able to enjoy the game and use any existing in-game items until the Termination Date."

The shooter has a "mixed" user review score on Steam, although many recent reviews have been "Mostly Negative", with many players complaining of matchmaking and stability issues.

Earlier this year, Tencent increased its shareholding investment in Remedy Entertainment to 14 percent.