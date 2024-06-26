Dungeon & Fighter Mobile earns $270m in first month of China release

Tencent and Nexon's latest release Dungeon & Fighter Mobile exceeded $270 million during its first month of release in China, according to Sensor Tower.

As reported by Bloomberg, the mobile title also ranked in the top spot for downloads and revenues on Apple's App Store following its release on May 21. It also earned twice as much as Tencent's best-selling game Honor of Kings.

The spin-off of Nexon's Dungeon & Fighter series initially launched in South Korea in 2022, with Tencent earning the publishing rights of the game for China shortly after. Its release was delayed due to government restrictions, as noted by PocketGamer.

"Since its release, Dungeon & Fighter Mobile has been occupying the top positions for the iOS charts in all categories," said Sensor Tower's senior director of Asia-Pacific marketing Nan Lu.

"This is a very impressive start, and it has been stable as well. The future performance will depend on Tencent's operations and continuous update of the game."