Latest Devcom 2023 speakers include Ron Gilbert, Respawn, EA DICE and more

Devcom returns to Cologne this August, and an array of big names have been added to the conference programme.

This morning, the organisers announced the Beneath The Return To Monkey Island panel set for Monday, August 21 will now be joined by series creator Ron Gilbert.

Already confirmed are writer Dave Grossman, art director Rex Crowle, fellow art director Zoé Nguyen Thanh, and game designer David Fox.

Other new speakers on the roster include EA DICE senior producer Ryan McArthur, producer Nika J. Bender and technical director Kevin Moore. The trio will be discussing the studio's journey since Battlefield 2042's rough launch and what the team has been doing to meet player expectations.

Behaviour Interactive's senior brand manager Rebeca Polo and senior product manager Rose Li will discuss the rise of Dead by Daylight as a franchise, and how the studio is expanding the IP into comic books, film and more.

Respawn Entertainment senior artist Raul Aparicio will take attendees through the creation of Cere's Base in this year's hit Star Wars game Jedi Survivor.

Finally, RocketRide Games business development manager Limpho Moeti will discuss how companies can connect the business of games development with the creative and artistic side of the medium.

The organisers of Devcom have also revealed that every speaker will receive a unique thank you gift in the form of a digital trading card, featuring their photo, role, studio, favourite quotes and special abilities.

Speakers will be able to share and collect their cards – with over 150 across the conference programme – and the organisers are considering physical editions based on the positive feedback so far.

Devcom will run from Sunday August 20 to Tuesday, August 22 at Koelnmesse's Congress Centre East in Cologne, with additional activity planned for the following days at Gamescom.

GamesIndustry.biz is a media partner for Devcom Developer Conference 2023