Krafton to invest $150m into Indian games market

Krafton has pledged a further $150 million investment in Indian game startups over the next two to three years.

As reported by TechCrunch, the PUBG company identified India "as one of the premier engines of growth for Krafton globally."

"We continue to hold a long-term view on India and its vibrant startup ecosystem," Sean Hyunil Sohn, chief executive of Krafton India, said. "We believe in the power of Indian IPs and content in making a lasting global impact, and we are excited to achieve new milestones in our journey to unlock the country's full potential as a global gaming powerhouse."

Since 2021, the South Korean firm has invested $140 million in 11 Indian startups, including Nodwin Gaming, Loco, Pratilipi, and Kuku FM. The company said it will "continue to invest and support the local ecosystem regardless of any conditions imposed on [it]."

The news follows PUBG being granted a three-month trial period in India in May after Krafton addressed data security concerns following two bans.

The game was banned by the Indian government for a second time last year following "national security concerns" in relation to Krafton being partially owned by Chinese tech firm Tencent.