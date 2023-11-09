If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Kotaku staff hit by redundancies

The job cuts were part of company layoffs and an outlet closure at G/O Media

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

G/O Media has conducted layoffs across the company and its publications, including the gaming site Kotaku.

As reported by Adweek, the decision has resulted in 23 redundancies across G/O Media sites and the shuddering of women's cultural outlet Jezebel after 16 years.

CEO Jim Spanfeller notified G/O Media staff of the decision earlier today; the exact number of employees affected at Kotaku is unknown.

"While G/O Media is a lean, nimble organization, we are not immune to the economic headwinds rattling our business," said Spanfeller in a memo to employees.

Additionally, Adweek added that G/O Media editorial director Merrill Brown was dismissed days before the new job cuts. He was hired back in January of this year.

The news of layoffs at Kotaku came a month after the site gained Jen Glennon as its new editor-in-chief.

Check out our July feature on why games media layoffs keep happening.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to G/O for comment.

