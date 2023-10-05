Jen Glennon is appointed as Kotaku's new editor-in-chief

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Jen Glennon has been hired as the new editor-in-chief of Kotaku. Glennon will start on October 10 and report to G/O Media's deputy editor, Lea Goldman.

She brings with her experience of over a decade as a professional journalist.

Her work history includes serving as Newsweek's deputy editor of entertainment and gaming.

Glennon then moved on to Inverse and had a four-year stint at the publication. She last served as senior gaming editor before her new role.

In the announcement of her appointment on social media, she said, "Oh boy! Some Personal News! Starting next week, I'm going to be the new EIC of Kotaku. It's such a huge privilege to join this team, and I am so excited for all the weird, wonderful stuff we'll get to do together."

Glennon's hiring comes months after previous Kotaku editor-in-chief, Patricia Hernandez, was reportedly fired by G/O Media.