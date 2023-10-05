If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Jen Glennon is appointed as Kotaku's new editor-in-chief

The Newsweek and Inverse veteran steps into the role on October 10

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Jen Glennon has been hired as the new editor-in-chief of Kotaku. Glennon will start on October 10 and report to G/O Media's deputy editor, Lea Goldman.

She brings with her experience of over a decade as a professional journalist.

Her work history includes serving as Newsweek's deputy editor of entertainment and gaming.

Glennon then moved on to Inverse and had a four-year stint at the publication. She last served as senior gaming editor before her new role.

In the announcement of her appointment on social media, she said, "Oh boy! Some Personal News! Starting next week, I'm going to be the new EIC of Kotaku. It's such a huge privilege to join this team, and I am so excited for all the weird, wonderful stuff we'll get to do together."

Glennon's hiring comes months after previous Kotaku editor-in-chief, Patricia Hernandez, was reportedly fired by G/O Media.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.