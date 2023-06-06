Jobs Roundup: June 2023 | Annika Suni is hired as CFO of Fingersoft

It can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups.

If you have new appointments or transitions in your company that belong here, please send the names of the appointees, new role and company, and prior role and company to newhires@gamesindustry.biz.

Annika Suni | Chief financial officer, Fingersoft

Fingersoft has announced that Annika Suni has been hired as chief financial officer.

Suni brings over 20 years of experience, having worked in various industries such as advertising, production, and tech.

She has an eight-year stint at Hasan & Partners, and she was also with Youredi for three years, also working as a chief financial officer.

"The gaming industry is completely new to me, but the principles of financial administration are the same in every field. My experience in the IT industry and several growth companies also helps, so I think I will learn quickly the specifics of the gaming industry," said Suni.

"I'm already full of enthusiasm, ready to roll up my sleeves and get to know the great Fingersoft team."

Christa Agius

Christa Agius | Chief operating officer, Exient

Mobile game publisher Exient has appointed Christa Agius as chief operating officer.

She will oversee the studio's operations to support first-party games and collaborations with third-party publishers. Agius will also be responsible for programmer talent recruitment.

She worked as a product director in her previous role at the firm and initially joined in 2021.

Throughout her career, she's worked at companies including ProductTank Media, Catena Media, and Finixio.

Exient CEO Julian Jones said, "Christa has been instrumental to the success of Exient since joining the team and will play a hugely important role as we expand our development and content pipeline capabilities further, both for our own titles and as we support our partners in their own mobile games success."

Ali Payne

Ali Payne | PR director, Honest PR

Ali Payne has joined agency Honest PR as it's new PR director.

Before her hiring she worked as senior global communications and event manager at Deep Silver. She was with the games firm for three years.

She also had a five year stint at Premier PR as a senior account manager.

In her hiring announcement Payne said, "Today is my first day at [Honest PR] joining Michael Gapper and Grahame Gallacher at an agency they have built with a mission to be truthful, plain-spoken and hard-working for their clients."

"Honest PR's shared values closely align with the way I work too: friendly, diligent, generous, responsive and Hard Working, so it was an easy decision for me to head back into the world of agency PR."

Sumo has announced a series of new appointments

Left to right, Tegan Curewen, Carlos Ulloa, Jason Lee

Tegan Curewen is now QA lead at Sumo Sheffield. Jason Lee has been appointed as project design director at Sumo Nottingham. Carlos Ulloa will now serve as technical art director at Sumo Sheffield.

Left to right, Meg Rooper, Bobby McGill, Mark Brassington, Matthew Sheppard

Meg Rooper has been named video editor at Sum Group. Matthew Sheppard will serve as principal lighting artist at Sumo Notthingham. Mark Brassington has been appointed as senior character artist. Bobby McGill will now work as live ops product marketing manager.