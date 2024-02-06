Jobs Roundup: February 2024 | CD Projekt Red grows Project Orion team

It can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups.

If you have new appointments or transitions in your company that belong here, please send the names of the appointees, new role and company, and prior role and company to newhires@gamesindustry.biz.

CD Projekt Red expands North American studio

CD Projekt Red announced a cohort of appointments for its leadership team in Boston to work on Project Orion.

Dan Hernberg joins as an executive producer; Hernberg last served as head of production at Amazon Games.

The company also appointed Ryan Barnard as its new design director. Barnard's career includes working at IO Interactive as gameplay director.

Alan Villani has been named engineering director at the studio. Before this new role, he worked as vice president of technology on WB Game projects.

Narrative director Anna Megill joins CD Projekt Red as lead writer on Project Orion. Her credits include Control, Avatar: Frontier of Pandora, and Guild Wars 2.

Alexander Freed also joins the games firm to work on the narrative of its new title. Freed brings career experience, such as working at Bioware as lead writer for six years.

Daniel Rantala

Daniel Rantala | Chief growth officer, Fingersoft

Fingersoft has named Faniel Rantala as its first chief growth officer.

Rantala joined the company seven years ago and climbed the ranks during his tenure.

He last served as director of business development before his promotion. Rantala's work history also includes being CEO at Namida Diamond Factory.

"I am thrilled to embark on this journey of further accelerating growth within Fingersoft. With an unwavering focus on innovation and strategic partnerships, we're poised to unlock new opportunities in the dynamic and constantly changing gaming landscape," he said.

Left to right; Anjali Mandalia, Nathan Mills

Dead Good announces new appointments

Video games PR agency has added to its management team with duo appointments.

Anjali Mandalia has been named account manager, and Nathan Mills has joined as influencer relations manager.

Mandalia previously worked as junior PR manager with Frontier Developments. Mills' career history includes a five-year stint at Koei-Tecmo as a senior PR and marketing executive.

Meanwhile, Michael Yee was appointed to the position of influence relations manager.

Mike McCain

Mike McCain | Executive producer, Harebrained Schemes

Mike McCain has rejoined Harebrained Schemes as its new executive producer.

While working on its next project, he will oversee the company as it transitions back to an indie focus.

Meanwhile, Mitch Gitelman, founder and studio manager, will assist McCain and the development as an advisor.

As a visual development artist, McCain's career experience includes a one-year stint at Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation.

"I'm thrilled to be back in the virtual office with this amazing team," said McCain. "There will be plenty of challenges, but the creative momentum we have around this new project right now is exhilarating. We're a small crew making something we really believe in and I can't wait to share," he said.