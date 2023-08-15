G/O Media fires Kotaku editor-in-chief Patricia Hernandez

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Kotaku editor-in-chief Patricia Hernandez has reportedly been fired following a personnel disagreement.

That's according to journalist Shannon Liao, who spoke to Hernandez after she announced via social media that yesterday was her last day at the site.

According to Liao's Updater newsletter, Hernandez now plans to focus on freelance writing. There were no further details on the disagreement that led to Hernandez's dismissal.

"When leadership is, say, getting frustrated at you for writing about Tears of the Kingdom after it release, I do think there's a limit to how much things can flourish," she told Updater.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to G/O Media for comment, but has yet to receive a response at the time of publication.

Hernandez originally worked for Kotaku as a freelancer before eventually joining the team and rising to deputy editor. After a time at Polygon as culture editor, she returned to Kotaku in 2021 as editor-in-chief.

Last year, a union representing staff from Kotaku, Gizmodo and other G/O Media went on strike over better salaries, parental leave, and healthcare, among other things. The union reached an agreement with G/O Media after four days.