James McCaffrey, the voice of Max Payne has died

James McCaffrey, mostly known for his role as Max Payne, has died at the age of 65.

As reported by TMZ, and confirmed by his representative, the actor was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer.

He had been battling the condition but passed away on December 17. McCaffrey was surrounded by friends and family at the time of his death.

"One of Dick Wolf's proteges, McCaffrey went on to a successful 35 year career in television and film. Trained at the Actor's Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles," said McCaffery's representative to TMZ.

McCaffery served as the voice for the titular Max Payne across its trilogy.

Most recently, he voiced the character Alex Casey in Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2.

McCaffery's nongaming roles included appearances on TV series such as Blue Bloods, Bluff City Law, and She's Gotta Have It.

Following news of his passing, Remedy eulogized the actor on social media.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved friend and collaborator James McCaffrey, the iconic voice of Max Payne and Alex Casey. His remarkable talent gave life to our characters and left an enduring impact on our community. Our hearts go out to his family," said the game development studio.