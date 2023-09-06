Indie hit Stray is getting an animated movie

BlueTwelve Studio's indie game Stray will be turned into an animated film.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the 2022 title will be adapted by Annapurna Animation and led by Blue Sky Studios co-founder Chris Wedge.

Published by Annapurna Interactive, Stray sees players take control of a stray cat wandering the streets of a walled city with a robot companion.

Annapurna Animation is led by Robert Baird and Andrew Millstein, both former Disney Animation executives.

Baird said the adaptation of Stray would focus on the "buddy comedy" and "hopepunk" aspects of the game. "[Stray] is all about what makes us human, and there are no humans in it," he said.

"It's a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot, and there's such a hilarious dynamic. So, there's comedy inherent in this, but there's not one human being in this movie.

"I think it's one of the reasons why the game was incredibly popular, that you are seeing the world through the point of view of an adorable cat," Baird added.

As for why the studio chose to adapt Stray over other Annapurna Interactive titles like Twelve Minutes and Outer Wilds, Millstein said it was down to the indie hit being "wildly popular" among players.

Video games have become an increasingly popular source for new shows and movie concepts in recent years.

This year alone has seen adaptations of The Last of Us and Twisted Metal on TV, plus films based on Super Mario and Gran Turismo.