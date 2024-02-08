IGDA launches new Incubation Special Interest Group

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) has announced a new Incubation Special Interest Group (SIG) comprised of over 80 gaming incubators and accelerators from more than 50 countries.

Chaired by Sho Sato, co-founder of the indie Game incubator (iGi), the Incubation SIG will provide mentorships, an open-source toolkit, and shared exhibitions.

It will also organise international events for gaming startups offering platforming and investment opportunities.

The core committee includes Utrecht University researcher Pedro Santoro Zambon as vice chairman, Quickload program director Tiziano Giardini as treasurer, and Gamedev Camp founder Olle Pridiuksson as communication leader.

Senior advisors include Execution Labs co-founder Jason Della Rocca, GameFounders co-founder Kadri Harma, and Dutch Game Garden managing director JP van Seventer.

There are seven regional leaders:

Africa – Douglas Ogeto (business director, African Esports Championship)

Asia – Deepak M V (CEO, OpenPlay Technologies)

Europe – Suvi Kiviniemi (games industry specialist, Metropolia University)

Latin America – Facundo Mounes (head of games, Overplay)

Middle East – Ashraf Abi-Said (game developer and writer, Nifty Craft)

North America – Hugo Abel Castro Duarte (founder and CEO, BC Media Lab founder)

Oceania – Vee Pendergrast (industry development manager, CODE NZ)

"We are excited to unfold the IGDA Incubation SIG's vision of a supportive, interconnected incubator/accelerator ecosystem that propels gaming startups to new heights," said Sato.

"We're not just creating connections; we're nurturing the very foundations of gaming innovation and entrepreneurship."