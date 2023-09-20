If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hogwarts Legacy back at No.1 | UK Boxed Charts

Starfield has fallen to No.8 following its debut last week

Sophie McEvoy avatar
News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Published on

Hogwarts Legacy has reclaimed the top spot of the UK Boxed Charts this week, with a 214% spike in sales on Xbox Series X|S due to ongoing price promotions.

Avalanche Software's title replaced last week's No.1, Starfield, which has fallen to No.8 following an 87% decrease in sales after launch.

This week saw the release of The Crew Motorfest, which debuted at No.2 on the charts. It holds the same position as The Crew 2 when it launched in 2018.

Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto 5 climbed the charts from No.8 to No.5 after a 2% increase in sales due to a price promotion on PS4. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga fell from No.4 to No.6 after a 29% drop, but saw a 21% sales rise on Nintendo Switch.

Fae Farm charted at No.9, the same position as its debut last week despite sales being down 12% – a healthy performance for a second week on shelves. Red Dead Redemption 2 rounded out the Top Ten, moving from No.14 to No.10 due to price promotions on Xbox One.

Elsewhere, NBA 2K24 dropped from its No.7 debut last week to No.13 with a 46% sales decrease.

Several titles re-entered the charts this week due to ongoing price reductions, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge with a 778% spike in sales, Jurassic World: Evolution 2, Street Fighter 6 and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending September 16, 2023:

Last Week This Week Title
1 1 Hogwarts Legacy
New entry 2 The Crew Motorfest
3 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
8 5 Grand Theft Auto V
4 6 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
10 7 Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)
1 8 Starfield
9 9 Fae Farm
14 10 Red Dead Redemption 2

Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.