Hogwarts Legacy back at No.1 | UK Boxed Charts

Hogwarts Legacy has reclaimed the top spot of the UK Boxed Charts this week, with a 214% spike in sales on Xbox Series X|S due to ongoing price promotions.

Avalanche Software's title replaced last week's No.1, Starfield, which has fallen to No.8 following an 87% decrease in sales after launch.

This week saw the release of The Crew Motorfest, which debuted at No.2 on the charts. It holds the same position as The Crew 2 when it launched in 2018.

Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto 5 climbed the charts from No.8 to No.5 after a 2% increase in sales due to a price promotion on PS4. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga fell from No.4 to No.6 after a 29% drop, but saw a 21% sales rise on Nintendo Switch.

Fae Farm charted at No.9, the same position as its debut last week despite sales being down 12% – a healthy performance for a second week on shelves. Red Dead Redemption 2 rounded out the Top Ten, moving from No.14 to No.10 due to price promotions on Xbox One.

Elsewhere, NBA 2K24 dropped from its No.7 debut last week to No.13 with a 46% sales decrease.

Several titles re-entered the charts this week due to ongoing price reductions, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge with a 778% spike in sales, Jurassic World: Evolution 2, Street Fighter 6 and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending September 16, 2023:

Last Week This Week Title 1 1 Hogwarts Legacy New entry 2 The Crew Motorfest 3 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 8 5 Grand Theft Auto V 4 6 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 10 7 Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) 1 8 Starfield 9 9 Fae Farm 14 10 Red Dead Redemption 2