GOG teams up with Amazon Luna to bring titles to cloud gaming

Titles will remain DRM-free, and GOG Galaxy 2.0 users will have access to cloud-saving

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

GOG has partnered with Amazon Luna to bring its title library to the cloud gaming service.

Users will be able to play games that they own on the digital store via the Luna service.

Games will remain DRM-free, and consumers who use GOG Galaxy 2.0 will have access to cloud savings on the cloud gaming subscription.

Users who subscribe to Amazon Luna can use the service on PCs, smartphones, and smart TVs.

More details about the new partnership will be revealed later.

Last year, Amazon Luna launched in the UK, Germany, and Canada.

