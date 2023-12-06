GameStop posts lower sales, reduced losses

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

GameStop released its financial results for the three months ended October 28, 2023, showing a dip in revenues, narrowed losses, and not much else.

Here's what you need to know:

The Numbers

Net Sales: $1.08 billion, down 9% year-on-year

$1.08 billion, down 9% year-on-year Net loss: $3.1 million, compared to a loss of $92.6 million in Q3 2022

$3.1 million, compared to a loss of $92.6 million in Q3 2022 Hardware and accessories net sales: $579 million, down 8% year-on-year

$579 million, down 8% year-on-year Software net sales: $321 million, down 9% year-on-year

$321 million, down 9% year-on-year Collectibles net sales: $178 million, down 14% year-on-year

The Highlights

GameStop's third quarter results continued the company's pattern of providing limited insight into its business, offering minimal context for the basic numbers it reports each quarter.

The company noted that its selling, general, and administrative expenses are shrinking, as they were equivalent to less than 28% of this quarter's revenues, compared to the nearly 33% they measured in the year-ago quarter.

Much like last quarter, GameStop also trimmed its net losses significantly, as it only lost $3.1 million compared to the $94.7 million it lost in last year's third quarter.

Beyond that, it said the only long-term debt it holds is a low-interest loan tied to the French government's pandemic response.

Once again, GameStop did not hold a conference call with investors and gave no outlook for its performance in the current quarter.