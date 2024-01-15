GameStop closes crypto marketplace

GameStop is in the process of closing its cryptocurrency marketplace a year and a half after launch.

In a notice posted to the NFT marketplace, the company announced it was in the process of "winding down" operations and will close on February 2, 2024.

Past this date, customers won't be able to buy, sell or create NFTs, but they will "remain accessible and saleable through other platforms."

GameStop cited the "continuing regulatory uncertainty of the crypto space" as the reason for the closure.

Last August, GameStop announced it would end cryptocurrency wallet support. It removed its iOS and Chrome Extension wallets from the marketplace on November 1.