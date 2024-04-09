Games London's Ensemble 2024 cohort announced

Eight games professionals to be featured in the 2024 Ensemble Exhibition have been unveiled by the organisers of London Games Festival.

Launched in 2018, Ensemble spotlights the talent and creativity of Black, Asian, and underrepresented ethnicities working in the UK games industry.

The Ensemble initiative will be showcased as an outdoor installation at Trafalgar Square on Saturday, April 13, followed by an exhibition at WASD from Thursday, April 25 to Saturday, April 27 at the Truman Brewery.

This year's cohort includes:

Maja Bodenstein, a screenwriter and narrative designer who worked on Singer Studios' The Pirate Queen: Night of Succession and its upcoming sequel

Terrence Cua, a talent specialist and manager with over 20 years of experience as a developer

Jerreau Henry, marketing manager for Electric Square and Lively Studio and DEI chair

Venkatesh Krishna Murthy, an entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Wharf Street Studios

Dan Seto, senior communications manager at Warner Bros and co-chair of Being, a multicultural resource group for underrepresented employees

Danielle 'Ebonix' Udogaranya, a content creator and streamer, she is the CEO and founder of Evolotu and co-founder of Black Twitch UK

Nareice Wint, game director and founder of Miami Avalon, and senior producer at Playground Games

Rafif Kalantan, a game designer and narrative writer who also co-founded the Gamedev Initiative for the Global South mentorship program

You can read more about Kalantan and her journey in our full interview here.

This year's cohort was again curated by author and artistic director Sharna Jackson, and supported by the Mayor of London.

"I'm delighted to be once again curating Ensemble, for its sixth edition, with another extremely bright, bold and brilliant cohort of talent drawn across different roles in the UK games industry," said Jackson.

"Once again, we forefront the importance of a diverse industry, by demonstrating its significance in the creation of rich and intoxicating worlds and experiences for everyone."