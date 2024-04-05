Games industry charity comedy night returns to London this month

The StandUp For GamesAid comedy night returns on Tuesday, April 23rd at the London Comedy Store.

This year's event will once again be hosted by games industry alumni and stand-up comic Imran Yusuf, and will features Tom Houghton, Desiree Burch, Aurie Styla, Abi Carter-Simpson and Matt Richardson. It's officially part of the London Games Festival series of events.

StandUp For GamesAid kicks off at 7:30pm and tickets cost £19 (+ £2 booking fee) and games industry professionals can pick up their tickets right here. The event is sponsored by Bastion.

Every penny raised from the event, including the raffle that will take place during the show, goes to GamesAid charities. GamesAid supports young and disadvantaged people in the UK. To find out more and sign up to GamesAid, click here.

Other GamesAid events scheduled to take place in 2025 includes the summer Golf and Spa day, which takes place on Wednesday, July 17th.

GamesAid raises money for charities such as AFK, Autistica, Access Sport, Game Therapy UK and Solving Kids Cancer.