GamesAid raises over £23,000 at EGX 2023

Games industry charity GamesAid raised over £23,269 in three days at EGX via its tombola.

This amount includes an impressive £10,000 donation from a single anonymous donor.

Items available at the GamesAid Tombola ranged from games and memorabilia, to collector's editions and an Xbox Series X.

These items were donated by a range of publishers and developers, as well as GamesAid supporters via the charity's annual Gang in a Vang event, in which a team from GamesAid travels to studios and offices within London and Guildford to collect games, merchandise, and swag donations.

The GamesAid Tombola proved so popular that the charity had to close it by the fourth day of EGX.

"We would like to show our gratitude for everyone who participated and donated at the tombola, with a special thanks to the person who donated £10,000 on the Saturday," GamesAid told GamesIndustry.biz.

GamesAid also thanked EGX and "all the companies who donated for the tombola and those who donated during [the] annual Gang in a Van event."

Earlier this year, GamesAid raised over £23,000 at Develop:Brighton, which included a charity poker tournament, raffle, tombola, and as the official charity partner for Develop Awards.

EGX is organised by GamesIndustry.biz’s parent company, ReedPop.