If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GamesAid raised £120,000 for partner charitites in past year

Industry organisation will donate £20,000 to each of six charities

James Batchelor avatar
News by James Batchelor Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Games industry charity GamesAid raised £120,000 across 2022 and 2023.

The organisation announced the total during yesterday's Barclays Games Frenzy event in London, adding that the total is over £20,000 more than it managed in 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 combined.

With its fundraising efforts no longer hampered by the pandemic, the organisation returned to running more activities and events, resulting in a donation of £20,000 to each of its six partner charities.

This year's recipients are:

  • AFK, which supports disabled children
  • Autistica Play, which raises funds and awareness for autism research
  • Lifelites, which donates specialist assistive technology to children with life-limiting conditions
  • Solving Kids Cancer, which focuses on aggressive childhood cancers with low survival rates
  • The Clock Tower Sanctuary, a charity supporting homeless young people in Brighton & Hove
  • Winston's Wish, a childhood bereavement charity

"We're so pleased to have raised such a substantial amount of money on behalf of these wonderful causes," said GamesAid co-chair Terry Haynes.

"This fundraising total is testament to the kindness, generosity and open-heartedness of the UK games sector. We look forward to seeing the wonderful positive impact this will have on the causes chosen last year."

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Author
James Batchelor avatar

James Batchelor

Editor-in-Chief

James Batchelor is Editor-in-Chief at GamesIndustry.biz. He is based in Essex and has been a B2B games journalist since 2006