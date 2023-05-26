GamesAid raised £120,000 for partner charitites in past year

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Games industry charity GamesAid raised £120,000 across 2022 and 2023.

The organisation announced the total during yesterday's Barclays Games Frenzy event in London, adding that the total is over £20,000 more than it managed in 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 combined.

With its fundraising efforts no longer hampered by the pandemic, the organisation returned to running more activities and events, resulting in a donation of £20,000 to each of its six partner charities.

This year's recipients are:

AFK , which supports disabled children

, which supports disabled children Autistica Play , which raises funds and awareness for autism research

, which raises funds and awareness for autism research Lifelites , which donates specialist assistive technology to children with life-limiting conditions

, which donates specialist assistive technology to children with life-limiting conditions Solving Kids Cancer , which focuses on aggressive childhood cancers with low survival rates

, which focuses on aggressive childhood cancers with low survival rates The Clock Tower Sanctuary , a charity supporting homeless young people in Brighton & Hove

, a charity supporting homeless young people in Brighton & Hove Winston's Wish, a childhood bereavement charity

"We're so pleased to have raised such a substantial amount of money on behalf of these wonderful causes," said GamesAid co-chair Terry Haynes.

"This fundraising total is testament to the kindness, generosity and open-heartedness of the UK games sector. We look forward to seeing the wonderful positive impact this will have on the causes chosen last year."