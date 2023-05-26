GamesAid raised £120,000 for partner charitites in past year
Industry organisation will donate £20,000 to each of six charities
Games industry charity GamesAid raised £120,000 across 2022 and 2023.
The organisation announced the total during yesterday's Barclays Games Frenzy event in London, adding that the total is over £20,000 more than it managed in 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 combined.
With its fundraising efforts no longer hampered by the pandemic, the organisation returned to running more activities and events, resulting in a donation of £20,000 to each of its six partner charities.
This year's recipients are:
- AFK, which supports disabled children
- Autistica Play, which raises funds and awareness for autism research
- Lifelites, which donates specialist assistive technology to children with life-limiting conditions
- Solving Kids Cancer, which focuses on aggressive childhood cancers with low survival rates
- The Clock Tower Sanctuary, a charity supporting homeless young people in Brighton & Hove
- Winston's Wish, a childhood bereavement charity
"We're so pleased to have raised such a substantial amount of money on behalf of these wonderful causes," said GamesAid co-chair Terry Haynes.
"This fundraising total is testament to the kindness, generosity and open-heartedness of the UK games sector. We look forward to seeing the wonderful positive impact this will have on the causes chosen last year."