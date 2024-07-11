GAME reportedly dropping in-store pre-orders next month

The offering of UK specialist retail GAME continues to shrink, with a new report claiming that the chain will no longer take pre-orders in-store for upcoming games.

GamesIndustry.biz sister site Eurogamer reported today that multiple GAME staff confirmed the retailer will cease accepting new pre-orders in its stores from August 1. However, online pre-orders will continue.

Any pre-orders already made for titles due to release before January 31, 2025 will be honoured, but any pre-orders for games releasing after that date are expected to be refunded.

GamesIndustry.biz has contacted GAME parent Frasers Group for comment.

According to Eurogamer's sources, the reason for this and other changes made to the business this year are the retailer's bespoke tills, which offer different services to those used by Fraser Group's other stores such as Sports Direct. GAME primarily exists now as concessions within branches of Sports Direct.

A staff member told Eurogamer that GAME tills will "only be able to sell and return products" going forward – hence the decision to drop in-store pre-orders.

This is also reportedly the reason GAME has closed its membership scheme and dropped Xbox All Access, as well as ceased its pre-owned offering, which was once a fundamental pillar of the business.

Last month, Frasers Group denied reports that it was dropping physical sales of video games in stores.