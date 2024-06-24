GAME denies reports that it's dropping physical sales

GAME has denied reports that it will stop selling physical games.

Earlier today, Gfinity reported that the UK retailer was planning to only sell physical games and hardware via pre-orders online, to be collected in-store or delivered to consumers.

"This reporting is categorically not true," a spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz. "GAME continues to support the physical gaming market, offering a wide-range of physical games, hardware, software, accessories, and digital gift cards, in store and online."

Earlier this month, the UK games retailer dropped its reward scheme and Xbox All Access. In January, GAME began phasing out trade-ins and the sale of pre-owned games.

Speaking with GamesIndustry.biz last June, managing director Nick Arran said the retailer "will be the last man standing selling physical games."

"We see our place in the market as proving that there is a place for physical, whether that be the collector's editions, which we see as the vinyl of games, or the gifter who doesn't want to wrap up a download code for Christmas."