FIFA announces partnership with Rocket League for esports World Cup

FIFA has formed a partnership with Rocket League for its esports World Cup.

Announced during the Rocket League Championship Series on Sunday, FIFA revealed that 16 countries will be taking part and will be represented by three players and one substitute.

The countries will be selected based on the number of players involved in previous Rocket League Major events.

"The FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League marks a new era for FIFAe, providing a groundbreaking platform for FIFA's member associations to compete on one of the most relevant esports titles," said FIFA's director of eFootball and gaming Christian Volk.

"This milestone partnership highlights our commitment to evolve our football esports ecosystem and continue to build the biggest stages for all communities."

This will be the first tournament held by FIFA after the end of its partnership with EA in 2022, following the decision to not renew its licensing agreement.