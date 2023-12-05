EA lays off Codemasters staff

Electronic Arts has implemented a round of layoffs at F1 developer Codemasters.

IGN reported an unknown number of staff at the British-based studio have been made redundant following "small-scale organisational changes" made by EA.

The company was behind the recent releases of F1 23 and EA Sports WRC.

"Our business is constantly changing as we strive to deliver amazing games and services that keep our players engaged, connected, and inspired," EA said in a statement.

"At times, this requires the company to make small-scale organisational changes that align our teams and resources to meet evolving business needs and priorities.

It added: "We continue to work closely with those affected by these changes, providing appropriate support throughout this process."

Earlier this year, EA announced a restructuring plan that involved 6% of its workforce being laid off.

EA acquired Codemasters for $1.2 billion in 2021, with hopes to "revolutionise" racing games by adding F1, Project CARS, GRID, Dirt, and WRC to its portfolio of racing titles which already included Need for Speed, Real Racing, and Burnout.

In May last year, the development team of Codemasters Cheshire was integrated into Criterion Games to work on Need for Speed.