The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast takes a quick dive into the biggest stories from the business of video games over the past week - and the latest episode is available to listen to or watch now.

This week, editor-in-chief James Batchelor is joined by staff writer Jeffrey Rousseau, who makes his Microcast debut while regular co-host Chris Dring is attending GDC 2024.

The discussion begins with a look at Embracer Group's $247m sale of Saber Interactive and various studios, as well as which operating groups and subsidiaries the troubled publisher might divest next.

We also reflect on the stumbles made by PlayStation VR 2 as reports suggest production has been paused to clear a surplus of unsold units, and dive into some of the key takeaways from Unity's 2024 gaming report.

