Report: Embracer shutters Alone in the Dark dev Pieces Interactive

Embracer has reportedly shut down Pieces Interactive, the studio behind the recently released Alone in the Dark.

As reported by IGN, the studio's website now shows an image of its logo and the text: "2007 - 2024, Thanks for playing with us."

A couple of paragraphs also go through the studio's history, saying: "Pieces Interactive released over ten titles on PC, console and mobile since 2007," and finishing on: "Our last release was the reimagining of Alone in the Dark."

Pieces Interactive was acquired by Embracer in 2017, and reports of layoffs at the company emerged on social media mid-April.

Its version of 1992 survival horror classic Alone in the Dark released last March and didn't reach Embracer's sales expectations.

Talking to us last month, CEO Lars Wingefors said: "I believe Alone in the Dark was a quality product, and [the developers] went all in to deliver on that. It's very unfortunate to see that it didn't catch enough consumers out there willing to engage again in that IP and product. It's just a brutal truth. It was a big investment and, ultimately, we need to get those right."

GamesIndustry.biz reached out to Embracer for more information.