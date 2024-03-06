If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Eggnut ceases operations

The studio will continue supporting its launched titles Tails Noir: Prologue and Tails Noir

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Eggnut Games has announced that it has shut down on social media.

In the announcement, the studio attributed the decision to complications in funding.

"We are unable to continue the development of our new game that we've been working on for the past two years," the studio said.

"We will use our remaining budget to give our team of 15 talented professionals some paid time to regroup, find new jobs, and hopefully continue creating."

Eggnut was established in 2017 and released narrative games Tails Noir: Prologue and Tails Noir.

The studio said that it will continue supporting its two released titles.

Related topics
Development EggNut funding
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.