East Asia PC and mobile games market expected to hit $30bn in 2023

A new report from Niko Partners projects that the East Asia PC and mobile game markets will hit $29.8 billion in 2023.

The study comprises of Japan, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei. It adds that Japan will account for over 60% of consumer spending for the region.

Meanwhile, the Korean PC games market makes up over 55% of East Asia's games revenue.

The report also said that Chinese Taipei has a larger gaming population than both Japan and Korea.

Looking ahead, the East Asia PC and mobile game markets are estimated to hit a total of $30.8 billion in 2027.

The gaming population for the region is also projected to reach 110.6 million by 2027.

"East Asia is home to the world's third and fourth largest video game markets. The region is long considered as a mature market as gaming has been integrated into the mainstream culture and industry," said Niko Partners.

"Despite facing challenges from an aging population and slow economic growth, the region remains a force to be reckoned with."