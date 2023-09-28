EA takes FIFA 23 down from online stores

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Electronic Arts has delisted FIFA 23 from all digital storefronts.

Users already owning the digital version of the game FIFA 23 can still play it offline and online.

As reported by Ars Technica, the sunsetting follows the company's trend of delisting its previous football titles.

For example, the digital version of FIFA 22 was removed nearly seven months after FIFA 23 was released. Meanwhile, FIFA 21 was sunset from Steam eight months after FIFA was launched.

However, FIFA 23 was likely removed due to the expiration of the EA and FIFA licensing deal. The nearly 30-year partnership came to an end in May of last year.

Regarding the split, it was reported that the football organization wanted to double its license cost to more than $1 billion for each four-year World Cup cycle.

Still, EA proceeded to rebrand, and it will be releasing EA Sports FC 24 this week.

GamesIndustry.biz reached out to EA for comment.