Donald Mustard to retire from Epic Games

Donald Mustard, chief creative officer of Epic Games, has announced that he will retire from the firm.

He shared the news on social media. Mustard departs after working at Epic for seven years.

"I have enjoyed nearly 25 years in the game industry collaborating with some of the most talented people ever, and I am so proud of what we have made together," said Mustard.

"…I am especially proud of the opportunity I've had to help create and shape Fortnite."

Mustard founded Chair Entertainment in 2005 and also served as its creative director. It was then acquired by Epic in 2008. He would go on to serve various roles, such as worldwide creative director at Epic, as the firm shifted to games as a service business model.

His game credits include Advent Rising, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series.