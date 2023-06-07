Develop:Brighton 2023 Early Bird offer ends tomorrow

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

There's a little over 24 hours left if you want to save money on your passes for Develop:Brighton 2023.

The long-running conference returns to the Hilton Brighton Metropole from Tuesday, July 11 to Thursday, July 13, and will feature over 100 speakers sharing best practices and insight into the challenges of games development.

The Early Bird rates will end tomorrow (Thursday, June 8), after which all passes will be full price.

GamesIndustry.biz readers can get an additional 10% off all passes by using the code QNDTYD when they book.

Among the sessions confirmed are three keynotes that will kick off each day of the conference, starting with ID@Xbox's Chris Charla, who will discuss how indie developers continue to push the envelope on Tuesday morning.

The next day will feature PlayStation Studios' Angie Smets and Guerrilla Games' Jan-Bart van Beek and Michiel van der Leeuw, who will reflect on the evolution of both the studio and the Horizon series.

Finally, Thursday will kick off with Inkle's Jon Ingold discussing how to make richer gameplay narratives.

Other speakers confirmed include representatives of Epic Games, King, Ubisoft, Splash Damage, Ustwo Games, Unity, Frontier, Roll7, Hello Games and Sumo Digital.

You can also catch our editor-in-chief James Batchelor, who will be inviting developers to share their thoughts in his talk 'XX things that are definitely NOT the future of video games.'