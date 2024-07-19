New Develop North conference launches this November

Develop Brighton organisers Tandem Events have announced the launch of Develop North later this year.

The one-day conference will take place on November 14 at The Spine in Liverpool. Registration for Develop North will open in September, when more details of the event will be announced.

This year's Develop Brighton saw a 5% increase in the number of attendees, reaching over 5,220 visitors.

The event also saw a rise in the number of exhibitors at its expo and an 11% increase in meetings organised through its Meet@Develop platform.

"The continued growth and success of Develop Brighton shows the desire among the UK's game industry's best and brightest to gather for insightful talks and networking opportunities," said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane.

"Each year the number of attendees to Develop Brighton and to Brighton itself combine to cement its position as the UK's leading game developer conference.

"It's why we're delighted to be bringing Develop to Liverpool this November for Develop North, where delegates can look forward to everything they've come to expect from our conferences."