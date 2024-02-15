Daybreak confirms "less than 15" layoffs

Daybreak has cut staff, the company has confirmed to GamesIndustry.biz.

The layoffs were reported earlier this week on LinkedIn by Amir Satvat, who has been tracking job cuts throughout the industry since 2022.

Satvat originally reported that the cuts impacted 70 people, but later retracted that number saying it was inaccurate.

A Daybreak representative told us the actual cuts affected fewer than 15 people.

"We can confirm that a small number of employees (less than 15) were recently transitioned in connection with an overall assessment and recalibration of our business," the representative said.

"While unfortunate, the video game industry presents many challenges that require us, like other companies, to periodically review and make adjustments to our workforce. We are offering severance and transition support to those affected and wish them the best in their future endeavors."

Satvat said the cuts had impacted the teams for Everquest, Dungeons & Dragons Online, DC Universe Online, and Lord of the Rings Online.