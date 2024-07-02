Daybreak acquires Singularity 6

Daybreak has acquired Singularity 6 as a wholly owned subsidiary.

The Palia developer will continue to operate independently under the leadership of its co-founders Anthony Leung and Aidan Karabiach.

Singularity 6 will use its expanded resources to invest in development, bring Palia to its 1.0 launch, and make the game available across multiple platforms.

"We ultimately want to get Palia into the hands of every gamer that wants to play it and we believe that we can best do so by partnering with Daybreak, who have a proven track record of building gaming communities that last for decades," said Leung.

"We look forward to benefiting from their experience, expertise, and investment into Singularity 6 and Palia."

Ham added: "Singularity 6 is an excellent addition to our development studios, renowned for their success in creating large-scale online games and content. Their debut title, Palia, is a fantastic addition to our online portfolio."

Daybreak is a subsidiary of Enad Global 7, which acquired the developer in 2020.