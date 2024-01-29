Day of the Devs becomes a nonprofit organization

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Days of the Devs has announced that it is now an independent nonprofit organization.

It also has launched its first fundraising initiative, which aims to support venue fees, equipment, staffing, and video production.

Through a fiscal sponsorship with Legacy Global, Day of the Devs aims to make its funding more transparent and public.

"It's a whole new day for Day of the Devs," said Tim Schafer, co-founder of Day of the Devs.

"It's extremely gratifying to see this show become as fully independent as the amazing indie games it has always centered around."

Days of the Devs was created in 2012 by Double Fine Productions and iam8bit to in part, highlight emerging and overlooked talent.