Dark and Darker coming to Epic Games Store following injunction dismissal

A year after being removed from Steam, Ironmace's Dark and Darker will be available on the Epic Games Store.

As reported by PC Gamer, the developer announced the move on its Discord server. The game is currently in early access, with no release date as of yet.

Dark and Darker launched on Steam in February 2023, but was delisted after Nexon alleged that the game began as its own prototype project P3.

Ironmace is composed of former Nexon employees, and Nexon alleged that "stolen" code and assets were used by the team to make Darker and Darker.

In March 2023, Ironmace was raided by the Korean police who seized material related to Dark and Darker.

In January, a South Korean court dismissed Nexon's preliminary injunction against Ironmace.

As reported by Eurogamer, a staff member known as 'SDF' shared the information on the studio's Discord server and added that the court ruled the game's service "should not be suspended based on Nexon's claims and evidence alone."

Nexon confirmed at the time that the preliminary injunction was dismissed, but referred to the situation as an "ongoing legal matter."